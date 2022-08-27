Grier completed 12 of 22 passes for 88 yards and two touchdowns in Friday's preseason game against the Seahawks. He also gained 26 yards on five carries.

The 2019 third-round pick showed off his athleticism working behind a patchwork offensive line, and Grier connected with Simi Fehoko and Brandon Smith on red-zone TDs in the second and third quarters. Cooper Rush got the start for the Cowboys and played only one series however, and Grier may not have done enough to supplant him as the No. 2 QB behind Dak Prescott.