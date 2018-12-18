Cowboys' Xavier Su'a-Filo: Able to open eye again
Su'a-Filo is able to open his left eye again Tuesday, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Su'a-Filo exited Sunday's loss to the Colts and was examined at a local hospital after having been poked in the eye by teammate La'el Collins, but thankfully appears to be progressing well in his recovery and has avoided serious damage. In addition to being able to open his eye again, Su'a-Filo's swelling has reportedly gone down. A clear visor has been added to the starting left guard's helmet, but his chances of suiting up against the Buccaneers on Sunday are uncertain at best.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16's Biggest Questions
Can you trust Todd Gurley this week? Our experts answer that and more of the biggest questions...
-
Week 16 streaming options
Heath Cummings says you should probably just stick with your quarterback or tight end, but...
-
Week 16 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
If you survived another wild week, you probably need some help to bring the championship home....
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Week 15 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings helps you sort through a wild Week 15 to prepare for your championship roun...