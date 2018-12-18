Su'a-Filo is able to open his left eye again Tuesday, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Su'a-Filo exited Sunday's loss to the Colts and was examined at a local hospital after having been poked in the eye by teammate La'el Collins, but thankfully appears to be progressing well in his recovery and has avoided serious damage. In addition to being able to open his eye again, Su'a-Filo's swelling has reportedly gone down. A clear visor has been added to the starting left guard's helmet, but his chances of suiting up against the Buccaneers on Sunday are uncertain at best.