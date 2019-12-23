Cowboys' Xavier Su'a-Filo: Actually battling ankle injury
Su'a-FIlo's injury has been clarified as to his ankle and he was spotted leaving Dallas' locker room in a boot and with crutches, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Helman adds that Su'a-Filo will get MRIs and any other necessary tests Monday. Those results should reveal his status for Dallas' must-win finale against the Redskins.
