Play

Su'a-FIlo's injury has been clarified as to his ankle and he was spotted leaving Dallas' locker room in a boot and with crutches, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Helman adds that Su'a-Filo will get MRIs and any other necessary tests Monday. Those results should reveal his status for Dallas' must-win finale against the Redskins.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends