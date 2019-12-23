Play

Su'a-Filo was forced out of Sunday's game against the Eagles with a knee injury, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Since Brandon Knight (coach's decision) is inactive, the team will likely bump Joe Looney from his backup center position to left guard; otherwise, Cameron Fleming, a typical tackle, could shift over.

