Cowboys' Xavier Su'a-Filo: Heads to IR
Su'a-Filo (lower leg) has been placed on the Cowboys' injured reserve.
Su'a-Filo is expected to undergo surgery in order to repair a broken bone in his lower leg. The injury occurred during the second half of Sunday's loss to the Eagles. Joe Looney will presumably continue to replace him on the offensive line going forward.
More News
-
Cowboys' Xavier Su'a-Filo: Actually battling ankle injury•
-
Cowboys' Xavier Su'a-Filo: Departs with injury•
-
Cowboys' Xavier Su'a-Filo: Returns for divisional round•
-
Cowboys' Xavier Su'a-Filo: Unavailable Saturday•
-
Cowboys' Xavier Su'a-Filo: Listed as doubtful•
-
Cowboys' Xavier Su'a-Filo: Nursing sprained ankle•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Stealing Signals: Week 16 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps Week 16.
-
Top Week 17 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Year-end review, early 2020 preview
The Fantasy Football Today reviews the 2019 season with lessons learned, and gives a sneak...
-
Believe It or Not: Barkley's back
Heath Cummings takes a look at the future in the final Believe It or Not of the season, keying...
-
Early Waivers: Final week fill ins
Injuries continue to be an issue heading into the final week of the season, so Chris Towers...
-
Our favorite league-losing punishments
With the championship here, it's time to look at the other end of the spectrum: The Fantasy...