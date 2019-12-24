Play

Su'a-Filo (lower leg) has been placed on the Cowboys' injured reserve.

Su'a-Filo is expected to undergo surgery in order to repair a broken bone in his lower leg. The injury occurred during the second half of Sunday's loss to the Eagles. Joe Looney will presumably continue to replace him on the offensive line going forward.

