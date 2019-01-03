Su'a-Filo (ankle) is officially listed as doubtful for Saturday's game against the Seahawks, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Su'a-Filo is nursing a sprained ankle sustained during a Week 17 win over the Giants, and appears on track to suit out against Seattle. If the fifth-year pro misses any time, Adam Redmond will slot into the starting lineup at left guard.