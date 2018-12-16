The Cowboys said Su'a-Filo should be okay but is dealing with bruising/swelling around his left eye socket, Mike Fisher of CBS 247 reports.

Su'a-Filo exited Sunday's loss to the Colts and went to a local hospital to be evaluated after being poked in the eye by teammate La'el Collins. Su'a-Filo's status for Week 16 remains to be seen, but he thankfully appears to have avoided any long-term damage.