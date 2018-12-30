Su'a-Filo is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cowboys due to an ankle injury, Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Su'a-Filo was able to walk off the field under his own power after sustaining an ankle injury, Kate Hairopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports. Adam Redmond will slot into the starting lineup as long as Su'a-Filo remains sidelined.

