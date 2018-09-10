Cowboys' Xavier Su'a-Filo: Signs with Dallas
Su'a-Filo signed a contract with the Cowboys on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
A former second-round pick, Su'a-Filo was released by the Titans in final cutdowns prior to Week 1. He'll now operate as a depth lineman for the Cowboys.
