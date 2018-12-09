Cowboys' Xavier Su'a-Filo: Suits up Sunday
Su'a-Filo is active for Sunday's game against the Eagles, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Su'a-Filo should get the start over Connor Williams. The news should be good news for Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys' rushing game.
