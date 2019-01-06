Cowboys' Xavier Su'a-Filo: Unavailable Saturday
Su'a-Filo (ankle) is officially inactive for Saturday's wild-card game against the Seahawks, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Su'a-Filo was listed as doubtful, so his absence comes as no surprise. The 27-year-old sprained his left ankle last week against the Giants and will have to hope for a Cowboys' victory Saturday to have a chance of seeing the field again this season.
