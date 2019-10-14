Cowboys' Xavier Woods: Big tackling day in loss
Woods recorded nine tackles (five solo) during Sundays' 24-22 loss to the Jets.
Woods notched his second-highest tackling total of the season during the Week 6 loss. The 24-year-old has been a solid weekly option in IDP formats through six contests, and he'll look to log another strong performance against the Eagles on Sunday.
