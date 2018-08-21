Cowboys' Xavier Woods: Could miss season opener
Woods (hamstring) was diagnosed with a hamstring strain and will be out 2-4 weeks.
The severity of Woods' hamstring issue is now known, but the diagnosis does little to clear up the Cowboys potential dilemma at safety with the regular season set to begin in three weeks. The 23-year-old firmly retains the questionable tag but some additional clarity should come as the front end of the return timetable comes closer. Kavon Frazier and Marquestion Huff (groin) -- who is also currently sidelined -- are likely the next men up for Dallas.
More News
