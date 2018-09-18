Cowboys' Xavier Woods: Could return in Week 3
Woods (hamstring) could play against the Lions on Sunday, Jon Machota of The Dallas News reports.
Woods has missed the first two weeks of the regular season due to a hamstring injury, but has a chance two suit up in Week 3. The 32-year-old has reportedly been progressing well in his recovery. If Woods is able to retake the field, Tyree Robinson will resume his backup role.
