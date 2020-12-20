Woods suffered a rib injury during Sunday's 41-33 win over the 49ers.
Woods shook off a groin injury to play in Week 15, but a rib injury forced him out of the game, causing the fourth-year safety to miss his first defensive snaps of the season. If Woods is unable to play in Week 16 against the Eagles, either Reggie Robinson or Darian Thompson will start at free safety.
