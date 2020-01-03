Woods wrapped up the 2019 campaign with a career-high 77 tackles (52 solo), two interceptions on five passes defended, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 15 games.

The third-year safety started the season off with a bang, racking up a season-high 11 tackles in Week 1 against the Giants, but he didn't make much impact down the stretch when the Cowboys needed him the most -- Woods topped three tackles only once in the final seven games. The 24-year-old has solidified one safety spot in the Cowboys' secondary, but he'll need to show more consistency in 2020 if he's going to emerge as an IDP asset.