Woods (ribs) is active for Sunday's game against the Giants, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

After being contained to limited participation during all three of the Cowboys' practice sessions this week, Woods has seemingly shown enough during pregame warmups to get the nod for his 15th appearance of the season. Having started all 14 times he's suited up so far, Woods enters the regular-season finale with 69 tackles. The 25-year-old has yet to collect his first interception of the year, after combining for five INTs between 2017 and 2019.