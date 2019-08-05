Cowboys' Xavier Woods: Impressing in camp
Woods has been one of the standout players of training camp so far, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Heading into his third NFL season, Woods is expected to start at safety alongside Jeff Heath, and a big step forward for the 24-year-old would provide a big boost to the Cowboys' defense. Woods only compiled 56 tackles, two INTs and nine passes defended in 14 games last year, however, so he's unlikely to make an IDP impact even if he does take his game to another level.
