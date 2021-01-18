Woods recorded 72 tackles (48 solo) with one pass defended in 15 games during 2020.
He missed a game late in the season with a rib injury, but otherwise Woods held down a starting spot in a terrible Dallas defense. The fourth-year safety topped 70 tackles for the second straight season but got exposed in coverage and failed to record an INT after grabbing at least one in each of his first three seasons. Woods is now headed into free agency, and new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will likely be more interested in finding an upgrade than in bringing him back.