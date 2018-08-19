Cowboys' Xavier Woods: Injures hamstring
Woods suffered a hamstring injury during the first half of Saturday's preseason game against the Bengals and is unexpected to return, Jane Slater of the NFL Network reports.
Woods was unable to walk off the field under his open power after being crouched for nearly half a minute as he eventually needed assistance en route to medical attention, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports. Backup free safety Marqueston Huff (groin) is also out with an injury, so a handful of reps have opened up for reserve Tyree Robinson.
