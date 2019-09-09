Woods recorded a team-leading 11 tackles, including nine solo stops, and a forced fumble in Sunday's win over the Giants.

Big things were expected from Woods this season, and the third-year safety didn't disappoint in Week 1. The 11 tackles were a career high -- he didn't have more than nine in any game last year, his first as a starter -- and while his opportunities came largely as a result of Giants tight end Evan Engram working as Eli Manning's top target, Woods still looked solid in both pass coverage and run support. He's now put himself on the IDP radar with this performance.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories