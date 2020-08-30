Woods exited Sunday's scrimmage early, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Woods walked to the locker room without the assistance of the training staff, which could be a good sign. The Cowboys will offer an update on Woods' health sometime after the conclusion of Sunday's scrimmage in the event that he's sustained any sort of injury.
