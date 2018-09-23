Cowboys' Xavier Woods: Likely to play Sunday
Woods (hamstring) is expected to play Sunday's game versus the Seahawks, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The second-year pro is looking to make his season debut after missing most of preseason and the first two games with a hamstring issue. If Woods suits up, he'll need to be ready for plenty of work against the pass, as Seahawks QB Russell Wilson has thrown the ball 69 times over two games and recorded three interceptions.
