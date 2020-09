Woods (ankle/groin) is expected to be available Sunday against the Rams, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Woods has been kept out of practice since Aug. 28 due to ankle and groin injuries, but the Cowboys have consistently expressed optimism about his chances of suiting up Week 1. If Woods is indeed able to go, his presence as a starting safety will provide Dallas' secondary with a notable boost against Los Angeles' dangerous aerial attack.