Woods said he expected to play without limitations in Sunday's game against the Saints, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Woods practiced in a limited fashion this week, but it doesn't look like those restrictions are going to carry over into Sunday night. Now, after originally believing he was on track to miss at least one month, it doesn't appears as though Woods' absence will extend beyond the one week.

