Play

Woods (ankle) was a full participant in Friday's practice and is no longer listed on the team's injury report, Katherine Terrell of The Athletic reports.

As expected, after logging a full practice Friday, Woods will be a full go for Sunday's primetime matchup in New Orleans. Woods said he doesn't anticipate having any limitations come Sunday night.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories