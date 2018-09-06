Woods (hamstring) said his injured hamstring is "coming along real good," Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Woods reportedly clarified that he is hopeful to play in Sunday's season-opener against the Panthers. Nevertheless, Jori Epstein of The Dallas Morning News reports that Woods was a non-participant in Thursday's practice, meaning that the 23-year-old has not yet practiced this week. Woods should be considered questionable to suit up Sunday, with Kavon Frazier and Marqueston Huff primed to see increased playtime should Woods sit out.