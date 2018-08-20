Woods (hamstring) may not be ready for Week 1's game against the Panthers, David Moore of The Dallas Morning News reports.

There's nothing official out on Woods yet, but the Cowboys are currently working to determine how severe his hamstring injury is. Expect an update on Woods' status to come at some point this week, but with just three weeks to go before the start of the season, it's possible Dallas could be without its starting free safety for an extended time.