Vice President Stephen Jones said Sunday Woods (ankle) won't play in Sunday's game against Miami but would be "very surprised" if he's not back for Week 4, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Woods was originally expected to miss four to six weeks following last week's game but, as evidenced by this news, seems to be ahead of schedule. The 24-year-old has recorded 17 tackles (13 solo) through the first two games of 2019 and is expected to be replaced by Darian Thompson or Kavon Frazier for Sunday's game at least. Expect Woods' status to be closely monitored next week, with his practice availability shedding light on the possibility to play Week 4.