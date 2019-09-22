Cowboys' Xavier Woods: Receives good news
Vice President Stephen Jones said Sunday Woods (ankle) won't play in Sunday's game against Miami but would be "very surprised" if he's not back for Week 4, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Woods was originally expected to miss four to six weeks following last week's game but, as evidenced by this news, seems to be ahead of schedule. The 24-year-old has recorded 17 tackles (13 solo) through the first two games of 2019 and is expected to be replaced by Darian Thompson or Kavon Frazier for Sunday's game at least. Expect Woods' status to be closely monitored next week, with his practice availability shedding light on the possibility to play Week 4.
More News
-
Cowboys' Xavier Woods: Will miss 4-to-6 weeks•
-
Cowboys' Xavier Woods: Leads team in tackles in Week 1•
-
Cowboys' Xavier Woods: Impressing in camp•
-
Cowboys' Xavier Woods: Absent from practice Saturday•
-
Cowboys' Xavier Woods: Takes step forward in 2018•
-
Cowboys' Xavier Woods: Grabs second interception•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Start Gore McCoy?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 3 including an update on the...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 3, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 3 Injuries: Mack, Hilton questions
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Marquee matchup
You want as much exposure to this week's Ravens-Chiefs game as possible, and that's where Jamey...