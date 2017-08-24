Cowboys' Xavier Woods: Returns to practice Thursday
Woods (hamstring) participated in Thursday's practice, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Woods was unable to play in the team's second preseason game against the Colts due to a hamstring injury, but it appears as though the ailment is minor with the defensive back returning to the field Thursday. After a impressive debut with the Cowboys, the sixth-round pick out of Louisana Tech is expected to be in good standing in regards to final roster cuts. Look for Woods to return to the field Saturday against the Raiders.
