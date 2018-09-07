Cowboys' Xavier Woods: Ruled out for Week 1
Woods (hamstring) did not practice Friday and has been ruled out of Sunday's regular season opener against the Panthers, Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Woods stated to the media earlier this week that his hamstring was feeling better, but evidently the injury has not healed enough for him to be deemed ready to play. Kavon Frazier (shoulder) is on track to suit up Sunday, and both he and Tyree Robinson figure to be the main beneficiaries of Woods sitting out.
