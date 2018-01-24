Woods finished the regular season with 42 tackles and three passes defended, including one interception, in 16 games.

The rookie spent most of the season behind Byron Jones and Jeff Heath on the depth chart, but Woods started the last four games and for the most part didn't look out of place with the additional snaps. 2018 will be a new day for the safety, and Heath's limitations in coverage could open the door for Woods to claim a bigger role in the Cowboys' secondary if he shows offseason improvement.