Cowboys' Xavier Woods: Slapped with questionable tag
Woods (hamstring) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Woods participated in practice throughout the week without any known setbacks, and he seems to have a legitimate chance of making his 2018 debut this weekend. However, if the Cowboys choose to err on the side of caution, look for Kavon Frazier and Jeff Heath to continue to man the two starting spots at safety.
