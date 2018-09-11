Cowboys' Xavier Woods: Status in question for Week 2
Owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday that Woods (hamstring) is "getting closer to playing" but his status for Sunday's game against the Giants is still in question, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
While Woods appears to be trending in the right direction in his recovery, there still seems to be very little clarity surrounding his health. Expect an official update on Woods to come when the Cowboys release their first injury report of the week.
