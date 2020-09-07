Chief operating officer Stephen Jones said Woods (ankle) has a good shot to play Sunday versus the Rams, Nick Eatman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Woods hasn't practiced since Aug. 28 when he exited practice early, but the team is optimistic he'll be ready for the season opener. The team's secondary is a bit banged up with cornerbacks Chidobe Awuzie (leg) and Jourdan Lewis (ankle) are both tending to injuries, so getting Woods back would be a major boost. Over 15 games last year, Woods produced 77 tackles, five pass breakups and two interceptions.