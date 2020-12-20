Woods (chest) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the 49ers, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

After overcoming a groin issue to avoid his first 2020 game absence in Week 15, Woods has sustained an injury of another variety as Dallas finds itself protecting a narrow second-half lead. The Louisiana Tech standout has started all 43 games he has appeared in since the start of 2018, but now Reggie Robinson will be counted on for snaps at free safety until Woods makes his return to the field.