Woods finished the regular season with a career-high 56 tackles and two interceptions on nine passes defended.

After missing the first two games of the season due to a hamstring injury, the second-year safety settled into a starting role next to Jeff Heath and mostly held his own. The position is one the Cowboys could be looking to upgrade in the offseason, so Woods isn't guaranteed to return as a starter in 2019, but he's shown he can be a solid cog in an up-and-coming young defense.