Woods won't play in Saturday's preseason game against the Colts, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

Woods reportedly impressed during the team's first preseason contest, but won't be available to follow his debut with a second performance. While the Cowboys' sixth-round pick will sit out, his early play likely places him on solid footing as far as a 53-man roster goes. Still, it would behoove him to retake the field at some point in the preseason to further establish himself with the squad.