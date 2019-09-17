Woods is expected to miss anywhere from four to six weeks with a high ankle sprain, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

This comes as a big blow to the Cowboys' secondary, as Woods was solid through two games this season, recording 17 total tackles (13 solo) and a forced fumble over 128 defensive snaps. The 24-year-old will at least miss Dallas' games against the Dolphins, Saints, Packers and Jets with this injury. In Woods' absence, either Darian Thompson or Kavon Frazier will start opposite Jeff Heath.