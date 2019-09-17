Cowboys' Xavier Woods: Will miss 4-to-6 weeks
Woods is expected to miss anywhere from four to six weeks with a high ankle sprain, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
This comes as a big blow to the Cowboys' secondary, as Woods was solid through two games this season, recording 17 total tackles (13 solo) and a forced fumble over 128 defensive snaps. The 24-year-old will at least miss Dallas' games against the Dolphins, Saints, Packers and Jets with this injury. In Woods' absence, either Darian Thompson or Kavon Frazier will start opposite Jeff Heath.
More News
-
Cowboys' Xavier Woods: Leads team in tackles in Week 1•
-
Cowboys' Xavier Woods: Impressing in camp•
-
Cowboys' Xavier Woods: Absent from practice Saturday•
-
Cowboys' Xavier Woods: Takes step forward in 2018•
-
Cowboys' Xavier Woods: Grabs second interception•
-
Cowboys' Xavier Woods: Leads team in tackles Week 11•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Best Week 3 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 3 QB Preview: Changes in air
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 3 including...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 3 Trade Values Chart
Whether you're 2-0 or 0-2 or somewhere in between, now is the perfect time to swing a trade....
-
Stealing Signals: Week 2 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps the first eight games from...