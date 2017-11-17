Cowboys' Xavier Woods: Will start Sunday
Woods will start at strong safety Sunday against the Eagles because Jeff Heath (concussion) has been ruled out, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
The rookie sixth-round pick has still logged a high snap count this season as the No. 3 safety in Dallas, allowing him to compile 18 tackles (15 solo) three pass breakups and one interception. Woods will work to stop red-hot Eagles' QB Carson Wentz, but he should be considered a risky option since it is his first career start.
