Woods will start at strong safety Sunday against the Eagles because Jeff Heath (concussion) has been ruled out, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The rookie sixth-round pick has still logged a high snap count this season as the No. 3 safety in Dallas, allowing him to compile 18 tackles (15 solo) three pass breakups and one interception. Woods will work to stop red-hot Eagles' QB Carson Wentz, but he should be considered a risky option since it is his first career start.