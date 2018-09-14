Cowboys' Xavier Woods: Won't play Sunday
Woods (hamstring) has been ruled out against the Giants on Sunday, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Woods will be sidelined Week 2, despite reports that the starting free safety has been progressing well in his recovery from a nagging hamstring injury. Tyree Robinson will step up in Woods' absence against the Giants on Sunday.
