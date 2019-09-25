Play

Woods (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

After initially facing a four to six week absence, Woods' injury was downplayed and the team expects him to be ready for Sunday's game versus the Saints. Woods' participation in Wednesday's practice certainly supports that notion. If he can suit up, he'll be tasked with slowing down Alvin Kamara, who is coming off a 161-yard performance against the Seahawks.

