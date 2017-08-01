Dysert (back) cleared waivers and was reverted to injured reserve Tuesday.

This back injury was going to keep Dysert out for the remainder of the season, so it's no surprise that he was waived/injured almost immediately. Expect him to be in the hunt for a backup or practice squad role once he finishes his recovery.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories