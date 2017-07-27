Dysert is likely to miss the entire season after undergoing surgery to fix a herniated disc in his back, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports.

Dysert previously was expected to compete with Cooper Rush for the No. 3 quarterback job on a team that may only carry two signal callers on its final roster. Dysert has yet to appear in a regular-season game since being selected in the seventh round of the 2013 draft.