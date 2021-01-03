Martin (calf) was activated from injured reserve Saturday and subsequently ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants.
The 30-year-old was designated to return from injured reserve earlier this week and is now back on the active roster, but he didn't travel with the team for Week 17. Martin could retake the field next week if the Cowboys manage to make the playoffs. Connor McGovern is poised for another start at right guard Sunday.
More News
-
Cowboys' Zack Martin: Eligible to practice•
-
Cowboys' Zack Martin: Unlikely to return for Week 17•
-
Cowboys' Zack Martin: May return for season finale•
-
Cowboys' Zack Martin: Moves to injured reserve•
-
Cowboys' Zack Martin: Set for multi-week absence•
-
Cowboys' Zack Martin: Suffers injury on Thanksgiving•