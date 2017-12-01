Cowboys' Zack Martin: Active Thursday
Martin (concussion) is set to suit up for Thursday's matchup against the Redskins, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Martin cleared concussion protocol Wednesday, but was still listed as questionable for the contest. Barring any setbacks, he figures to take on his usual workload Thursday night.
