Martin and the Cowboys have officially agreed to a six-year, $84 million contract extension, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The deal includes $40 million guaranteed.

While the extension was reported a few days back, the two sides needed to hammer out a few final details, which ended up being finalized Wednesday. Martin now owns the richest contract for the guard position in the NFL, which was well deserved after he earned his fourth straight Pro Bowl nod last season, as well as All-Pro second-team honors.