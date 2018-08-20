Coach Jason Garrett confirmed Monday that Martin doesn't have structural damage in his left knee, Calvin Watkins of The Athletic Dallas reports.

Martin was diagnosed with a hyperextended knee in the aftermath of his preseason Week 2 departure, wiping out the rest of his exhibition campaign. There was an expectation that he'd be ready for the regular season, per Watkins, but Garrett added Monday that Martin is visiting a specialist to undergo additional testing. As a result, Martin's diagnosis and prognosis are subject to change.