Cowboys' Zack Martin: Back injury not believed to be serious
Head coach Jason Garrett said Friday that Martin (knee) is "moving around fine" despite having a sore back, Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Todd Archer of ESPN.com reported that Martin missed Friday's practice to get an MRI for his sore back. The 28-year-old was already dealing with a knee injury prior to his back issue.
