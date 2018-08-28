Cowboys' Zack Martin: Back practicing
Martin (knee) returned to practice with the first-team offense Tuesday, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Martin was expected to be healthy for Week 1 and it appears that's the case well in advance of the contest. He will slot in as the Cowboys starting right guard again this season.
