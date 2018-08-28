Martin (knee) returned to practice with the first-team offense Tuesday, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Martin was expected to be healthy for Week 1 and it appears that's the case well in advance of the contest. He will slot in as the Cowboys starting right guard again this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • peyton-barber.jpg

    RB Tiers 5.0

    Peyton Barber, Chris Carson and -- yes, really -- Adrian Peterson make a late August push for...

  • odell-beckham-jr-1400.jpg

    WR Tiers 5.0

    With the regular season almost here, Dave Richard lays out his latest Wide Receiver Tiers to...

  • andrew-luck.jpg

    TE Tiers 5.0

    When's the right time to draft a tight end? Whether you're chasing Gronk or seeking a streamer,...